Members of the Dream Nation Advanced Performing Marching Unit of Baltimore perform during the Emancipation Day celebrations in Laurel on Sept. 6, 2014.

Laurel celebrated Emancipation Day, which began with a parade on Montgomery St. at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 and continued with music, entertainment and food at Emancipation Park at Ninth and West streets.

Photos by Matt Hazlett/Baltimore Sun Media Group