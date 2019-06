Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Laurel, MD. September 3, 2016. Photo by Nicole Munchel. From left- Tatiana Romero, 6, of Gaithersburg, Princess District of Columbia; J'Nyah Malone, 12, of Lanham, 2016 International Junior Miss Maryland Pre-Teen; Tarese Taylor, 17, of Laurel, Miss Maryland World; and Gianni Jones, 7, of Bowie, Princess Maryland, pose for a photo during Saturday's Emancipation Day Festival held annually at St. Mark's United Methodist Church commemorating freedom for slaves. Photo gallery of the Emancipation Day, held during St. Mark's United Methodist Church's annual Emancipation Day festival, Laurel's oldest festival, which commemorates freedom for slaves.