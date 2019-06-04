Laurel Museum's Diven's Den grand opening
Grand opening of Laurel Museum's Diven’s Den makeover, located in basement of museum. The new space utilizes universal design to create a multi-generational hands-on learning space, which incorporates STEM principles to teach Laurel’s history. Diven Iron Foundry, once located off Main Street, was unique in creating original and artistic household items.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
