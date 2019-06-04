Matt Rodell, of Clarksville, has his daughter Catherine, 3, on his back as he hunts for fossils and hands them to her for examination at Laurel's Dinosaur Park on Saturday.

Laurel's Dinosaur Park is open two Saturdays a month from noon to 4 p.m., and National Fossil Day is Oct. 15. The teeth and bones of Astrodon johnstoni, now the Maryland state dinosaur, were found in South Laurel as early as the 19th-century and as recently as 1991. And now, two Saturdays a month, Dinosaur Park fills with hopeful amateur fossil hunters of all ages, looking for proof that a 41-acre South Laurel park was once the land of dinosaurs.

Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos