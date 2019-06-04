Laurel's Dinosaur Park
Laurel's Dinosaur Park is open two Saturdays a month from noon to 4 p.m., and National Fossil Day is Oct. 15. The teeth and bones of Astrodon johnstoni, now the Maryland state dinosaur, were found in South Laurel as early as the 19th-century and as recently as 1991. And now, two Saturdays a month, Dinosaur Park fills with hopeful amateur fossil hunters of all ages, looking for proof that a 41-acre South Laurel park was once the land of dinosaurs.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
