Community Build Day at the Debnam Home [Pictures]

Jeremy Philpot Jr., 9, center, helps his dad, Jeremy Philpot, as they prepare to make cuts in a piece of wood for the renovation of Lois Debnam's house for her son, Brent, 23, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Jeremy Philpot, 30, of Glen Bernie, front, makes a cut in a board using a circular saw. Behind him from left is Jeremy Philpot Jr., 9, Dylan Krakat, 14, of Glen Bernie, and Andrew Milner, 27, of Severn.

A community Build Day, part of the total makeover and renovation of the home where Brent Debnam, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, lives with his mom. A local church and others in the neighborhood are volunteering time and materials to make the home wheelchair accessible and create a suite of sorts for Debnam, who is in his 20s.

Photos by Nate Pesce