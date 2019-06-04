Community Build Day at the Debnam Home [Pictures]
A community Build Day, part of the total makeover and renovation of the home where Brent Debnam, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, lives with his mom. A local church and others in the neighborhood are volunteering time and materials to make the home wheelchair accessible and create a suite of sorts for Debnam, who is in his 20s.
Photos by Nate Pesce
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad