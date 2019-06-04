Laurel Cops on Rooftops

From left, Laurel Police Department's Sgt. Steve Ivory, Cpl. John Mrozek, Pfc. Matt Jordan, Officer Stephen Sarver and Officer Zack Rexine on the roof of the Laurel Dunkin' Donuts for the sixth Cops On Rooftops fundraising event on Saturday.

Silhouettes of Laurel police on the rooftop during the sixth annual Cops On Rooftops fundraising event at the Laurel Dunkin' Donuts Saturday.

Laurel police officers are on the roof of Dunkin Donuts from early morning Saturday to midday Sunday, collecting donations while music, raffles and a moon bounce help entertain participants on Saturday, October 4. Donations also can be made at copsonrooftops.com. According to city officials, Laurel police officers raised $8,000 for Special Olympics Maryland during last year's event.

Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos