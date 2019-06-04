Laurel Cops on Rooftops
Laurel police officers are on the roof of Dunkin Donuts from early morning Saturday to midday Sunday, collecting donations while music, raffles and a moon bounce help entertain participants on Saturday, October 4. Donations also can be made at copsonrooftops.com. According to city officials, Laurel police officers raised $8,000 for Special Olympics Maryland during last year's event.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad