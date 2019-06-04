Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Four-year-old Anna Stone of Millersville inspects a cherry tomato she plucks from one of the plants. The Laurel Community Garden Corporation and the city's police department come together for the corporation¬í's Cops and Crops event, where families learn more about gardening and the importance of fruits and vegetables. Promoting healthiness, the event draws a crowd on Saturday at the community garden behind Laurel Presbyterian Church.