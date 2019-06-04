Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Four-year-old Anna Stone of Millersville inspects a cherry tomato she plucks from one of the plants. The Laurel Community Garden Corporation and the city's police department come together for the corporation¬í's Cops and Crops event, where families learn more about gardening and the importance of fruits and vegetables. Promoting healthiness, the event draws a crowd on Saturday at the community garden behind Laurel Presbyterian Church.
Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group
The Laurel Community Garden Corporation and police department came together for the corporation’s Cops and Crops event, where families can learn more about gardening and the importance of fruits and vegetables.