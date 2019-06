Budweiser Clydesdales stand outside their trailer at the Laurel Fire Department.

The Budweiser Clydesdales' noses stick out of the door to their trailer at the Laurel Fire Department.

A team of Budweiser Clydesdales visited Laurel Tuesday, July 2, to help deliver two Folds of Honor scholarships to Andre and Tamila Lake, whose father was killed while serving in Iraq in 2007.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda