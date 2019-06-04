The Laurel High School Class of 1966

Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Class of 1966 returns to Laurel High School for a tour as they celebrate their 50th reunion. The Class of 1966 was the first class to graduate from the new school on Cherry Lane. Photo gallery as Laurel High Class of 1966, the first seniors to graduate from the new school on Cherry Lane, return for a tour of the school as they celebrate their 50th reunion. The tour was led by Principal Dwayne Jones.