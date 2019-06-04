Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

The Laurel High School Class of 1966

The Laurel High School Class of 1966, the first seniors to graduate from the new school on Cherry Lane, return for a tour of the school as they celebrate their 50th reunion. Tour is led by Principal Dwayne Jones.

