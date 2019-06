Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

(L-R) Vaughn Lewis, 17, Katherine Saavedra, 16, Daniella Diaz, 17, and Duong Truong, 17, all seniors, work on setting up part of a server network as a projector casts the image of what they are working on up onto a wall mounted touchscreen SmartBoard. Michael Hines teaches the Cisco Networking Academy class at Laurel High School, Thursday, September 29, 2016. The computer network based academy class was recently awarded a $10,000 grant.