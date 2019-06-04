Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

Chili Cook-Off

The EC Strong Chili cook-off includes a chili cooking contest, chili eating contest, and costume competition, at the Jailbreak Brewing Company.   A portion of the money raised will go to the Ellicott City Partnership to help with flood recovery.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
84°