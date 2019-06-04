Paul Gillespie / Baltimore Sun Media Group
David Kofalt, of Gaithersburg, samples the chili. INNEFFent, along with The Chive Maryland, partnered with the Jailbreak Brewing Company to hold the EC Strong Chili Cook-off Saturday in the Jailbreak Brewing Company's parking lot. A portion of the money raised will go to the Ellicott City Partnership to help with flood recovery.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Paul Gillespie / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Guests check in and get their chili bowls and spoons. INNEFFent, along with The Chive Maryland, partnered with the Jailbreak Brewing Company to hold the EC Strong Chili Cook-off Saturday in the Jailbreak Brewing Company's parking lot. A portion of the money raised will go to the Ellicott City Partnership to help with flood recovery.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The EC Strong Chili cook-off includes a chili cooking contest, chili eating contest, and costume competition, at the Jailbreak Brewing Company. A portion of the money raised will go to the Ellicott City Partnership to help with flood recovery.