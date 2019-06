Choir director Gregory Lewis of Washington, D.C. sings during a rehearsal Saturday, Jan. 10, at Worship World Church for the Sing for King concert in Laurel.

The soprano and alto members of the choir practice Saturday, Jan. 10 during a rehearsal at Worship World Church for the Sing for King concert in Laurel.

The Rev. Andrew Best, of Worship World Church, is conducting this year's Sing for King annual Laurel concert scheduled for Jan. 18. He also has a career as keyboardist for big-name gospel musicians.

Matt Hazlett, for the Baltimore Sun Media Group