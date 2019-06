Working for the Strategic Air Command, Clayton Pond and the 320th provided in-air refueling support to SAC¿s bombers that stayed airborne in case of nuclear attack on the U.S.

Clayton Pond was a flight engineer in the Air Force's 320th Air Refueling Squadron, based at March Air Force Base in California during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Richard Pond tells History Matters writer Kevin Leonard about his father, Clayton Pond, an American Indian and World War II veteran, who died in 1989. Leonard found an amazing story of a small-town hero who was written about in newspapers across the country in the 1940s. Even more amazing was that his family, growing up in West Laurel, had no idea.