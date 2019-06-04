9 great places to eat in Laurel [Pictures]

Nestled between two East Coast metropolitan giants (one often referred to as the capital of the free world) as well as home to a nearby military base and several industrial and corporate headquarters, Laurel has more to offer than just roads to get from one place to another. This photo gallery takes you on a tour of some of the restaurants that Laurel is known for, including Mexican, Italian, seafood and more. Is there a favorite spot of yours we missed? Tell us in the comments below.

Compiled by Jon Sham and Melanie Dzwonchyk