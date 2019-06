Brian Krista, Patuxent Publishing

Severn Savage of Laurel looks through a selection of books available for purchase during a book sale organized by the Friends of the Laurel Library in the basement of the library in Laurel on Monday, October 7, 2013. The book sale is in preparation for the eventual shut down of Prince George's County Library System's Laurel branch later this year and its reconstruction which is expected to begin in the spring of 2014.