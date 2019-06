Walter Waters and Governor Ritchie met for three hours before Waters announced that “he is prevented by legal technicalities from establishing his camp” at Laurel.

After six years of lobbying by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Congress passed legislation in 1924 that provided for a bonus, based on length and place of service, to World War I veterans. Recipients who were due $50 or less were paid immediately, but, according to the legislation, the rest were to be paid in 1945, 21 years later.