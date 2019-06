Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

(L-R) Alisa Hira, 12, Gabrielle Cunningham, 11, Rachel Zhang, 11, background, and Shreeya Thakre, 11, at the team table with their custom built Lego robot. The girls "Laurel Legobots" robotics team, ages 9-14, was held at a team members house in Laurel on January 10, 2018.