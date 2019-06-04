8 tips for safe snow shoveling

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun
We aren't suggesting that you make snow angels but when there's a heavy snow, the best advice is to stay ahead of the storm. SIMA recommends that to prevent snow and ice from adhering to the sidewalk or street, clear the snow every few inches instead of waiting for the snow to stop falling before you head outdoors.
Layering is typical cold winter weather advice. We suggest wearing layers of loose clothing so you can peel a layer off if you get hot. Avoid wearing heavy wools, man-made materials or other materials that don't allow perspiration to evaporate. Better choices are cotton and silk.
With the first large snow event of the winter scheduled to hit the greater Baltimore area this week, here are eight helpful tips for safe snow shoveling courtesy of the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA).