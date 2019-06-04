Mike Mondy's Coat Project

Jen Rynda / BSMG

Mike Mondy of Laurel demonstrates how a coat is a coat/sleeping bag combo outside of his office in Columbia on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. He is a realtor who has lived in Laurel for 5 years and, as part of an assignment for a course he's taking, had to design a project to help meet a need in his community. He wants to raise enough funds ($10,000) to purchase and distribute 100 empowerment coats to homeless men and women in the greater Laurel area. The coats are made by formerly homeless individuals in Detroit and they are a combo coat and sleeping bag.