With podcast, Bowie State University student hopes to raise many voices

Zabril Carey wants to be a talk show host. The 21-year-old senior communications student at Bowie State University took his first steps toward that goal with the launch of his own podcast “Locked in the Podcast” six months ago.
In its first episode, Carey explains that he hopes to showcase upcoming artists, athletes and businesses to learn about their backgrounds, successes and their reasons for “doing what they’re doing.”
“I want to give people a voice, give them exposure and shine a light upon them,” said Carey, who chose to highlight the talented individuals he knew from his hometown of Laurel in the majority of the podcast’s episodes.
“My podcast will feature all types of people,” Carey said. “People with specific talents can give their expertise and why people should get in contact.”
From Coryn Garrett, a nail technician, to Dewaine Williams, a 23-year-old with his own clothing brand, Carey focuses on the ups and downs of their crafts, keeping a casual tone, whether the interview is done in person or virtually.
“Sometimes, people are shy; you have to get them to open up and feel more comfortable,” Carey said. “Beforehand, I might send some questions to help.”
In-person interviews, too, are easier.
“It is nice to meet up with people in person,” Carey said. “We were meeting up outside. I am looking forward to having my own studio one day.”
While Carey wants his own success, he also hopes to help those he features on his podcast.
“My goal is to give people exposure,” Carey said. “I want to give people a chance ... who are hoping to build their image.”
Williams, whose clothing line Offdahustle has been featured by Carey twice, appreciated the opportunity.
“It was real cool. Like we didn’t even know each other,” Williams said. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments. It has brought me some more people who are interested in my brand, more followers.”
Carey is planning to do an in-person podcast with the owners of Footage Society, a sneaker boutique on Washington Boulevard, where he is not only a customer, but a friend, as he and co-owner Tyler Copeland were classmates at Reservoir High School.
“He frequents the shop and refers a lot of people to us,” said Nichole Verdejo, owner of Footage Society, and Copeland’s mother. “He tries to help everyone be successful.”
Carey, Verdego said, has helped the shop with different events as a photographer. He also donated turkeys to costumers after he, Williams and another business owner provided turkeys to the Laurel community at an event in November 2020.
“I am so proud of him for choosing this avenue,” Verdejo said. “He is very professional, very well-spoken. He has a great reputation. I definitely wish him a lot of success.”
Carey credits his parents, Nyesha and Raymond Carey, for supporting him “in all types of ways,” including many games and practices while Carey played basketball at Reservoir and then later Howard Community College. He and his father hope to one day own their own building with a gym for basketball tournaments and a studio for Carey’s productions.
“I could have kids talk about their performance,” Carey said. “I am looking to inspire the youth to use their voice as I am giving them a platform and shining light on what they’re doing in today’s society.”