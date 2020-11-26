Main Street yoga studio in Laurel helps with stress, anxiety during pandemic

“This was my first time taking Yoga Nidra, so I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect,” Vanessa van der Have, a Laurel resident who attended a yoga nidra session on Nov. 18, wrote in an email. “After a gentle warm up, Kay guided us through a ‘body scan’ intended to relax you from head to toe. By the end, I had actually dozed off. It was so relaxing and I slept like a baby that night!”