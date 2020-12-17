Holiday lights a welcome joy during a tough time | WEST LAUREL

The volunteer board members of the West Laurel Civic Association help our entire community all year long. They are always there, behind the scenes, watching out for all of us. Our dues of only $15 a year help pay for the distribution of the HOTLINE newsletter, paper shredding, services for seniors, arranging the Dumpster Days as well as representing West Laurel at public hearings and forums, providing input on legislation, working on zoning projects, working to get needed road repairs, safer road signage, and negotiating with developers.