I’m going to make this personal as I was recently honored to be Santa’s helper during the Woman’s Club of Laurel Breakfast with Santa.
There was love and joy everywhere as children shared time with their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings. The smell of pancakes, sausage and coffee filled the air as women of the club flipped the cakes. The kids rushed in — some to see Santa and others who hesitated.
There were so many familiar faces from all over Laurel. West Laurel was well-represented by club members as well as kids. I spied Linda Barcheski, Shirley Fisher, Cecile Moran, Yvonne Breedlove, Dee Dombrowski, Polly Gould, Diane Hill, Dawn and Melissa Mantua and so many other volunteers.
Santa (who resembled Phil Mantua) had some mighty fine ho ho ho’s.
The Woman’s Club of Laurel raises funds to pour back into the Laurel community where there is need. This is one of its major fundraisers. So many families return every year, such as the Stroud family, who despite Matthew and Tim being older now keep in family tradition and return for their yearly breakfast and picture with Santa. Grandparents like Shirley and Cliff Fisher brought their three grown children Jenny, Laura and Scott, who brought all the grandchildren.
I spied Sophia Panizari, Daxtyn and Zander Linton, Charlie Gould, Lyra Barcheski and even “Mr. Galie.”
My daughter Annie came along with my 2-year old granddaughter Eliza, who this year gave a firm “no” to sitting on Santa’s lap. She didn’t mind sitting on her mama’s lap next to Santa however. She really, really loved those pancakes! So, as they say, a good time was had by all.
Bond Mill Elementary was well represented at the Prince George’s County Public Schools All County Elementary School Honors Chorus on Dec. 1 at the Prince George’s Community College Grand Theater. With the brilliant musical direction of Bond Mill music teacher Rolanda Brown, the following students were chosen to perform: Lylmann Ahondion, Natasha Brown, Brayden Chi, Paul Herring, Lily Mann-Webb and Malia Reed.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and have a very happy new year!