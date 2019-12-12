The Woman’s Club of Laurel raises funds to pour back into the Laurel community where there is need. This is one of its major fundraisers. So many families return every year, such as the Stroud family, who despite Matthew and Tim being older now keep in family tradition and return for their yearly breakfast and picture with Santa. Grandparents like Shirley and Cliff Fisher brought their three grown children Jenny, Laura and Scott, who brought all the grandchildren.