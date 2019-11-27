This December, 45 members of the Eleanor Roosevelt High School Wind Ensemble will perform at the coveted Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago, an event attended by musicians from all 50 states and more than 30 foreign countries.
The ensemble is only the third high school band from Maryland to ever be invited to perform in the clinic’s 73-year history. It is also the first group from Prince George’s County to be invited in 46 years. Groups are selected from an extensive selection process.
Bond Mill Elementary alumni Chase van der Have, Matthew Miller and Michael Stroud will represent our West Laurel community. The students have been rehearsing before school and after school and have gained the experience of running their own rehearsals to grow as musicians, take more ownership in the music-making and hone skills such as discipline, collaboration and perseverance.
The band is asking for any donations to get the students to Chicago, which is quite expensive. If you would like to help this amazing and talented group, send a check made out to ERHS Bands and mail it to 7601 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt 20770. Be sure to note Midwest Clinic Trip in the memo portion of check. You can also go to erhsbands.weebly.com and click on donations.
Chase, Matthew and Michael, good luck to you and your band mates.
Tom’s Reindeer Run is finally here this Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. at the West Laurel Recreation Building. This is the 18th year for the 5K run held in West Laurel and staged by the family of Tommy Linsenmeyer to keepalivethe memory of his all too short life. Proceeds from the 5K Run always benefit Sarah’s House in Fort Meade.
Over $8,000 was raised last year. Always held the weekend of Thanksgiving, the event features prize ribbons and door prizes. Registrations are being taken now and you can register the morning of the run before the race begins at 9 a.m. It is $35 to register. For more information, check the tomsreindeerrun.org.
The Woman’s Club of Laurel Breakfast With Santa will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the WCL clubhouse, 384 Main St. Reservations are available at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Families can y enjoy a hot homemade breakfast of sausage, pancakes, coffee and orange juice. The women of the club cook the breakfast right there. It smells yummy and tastes even better.
The breakfast is a very festive holiday affair with a jolly old Santa right there to visit with the kids. It’s a great photo opportunity for the family. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and the rest of the family find that this is a very special gift to yourselves to have a Christmas memory with those you love. Call for reservations now with the time you prefer. Tables go fast; adults are $7 and children are $4. Call Retha at 410 349-7407.
Our Savior Lutheran Church will give its 22nd annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will feature choirs, orchestra, hand bells, Praise Team and singalong carols. Admission is free. Donations of a nonperishable food will be shared with LARS and Elizabeth House. Child care is provided and a reception follows each concert.
Our Savior is at 13611 Laurel-Bowie Road. For more information, call 301-776-7670 or go to oslclaurel.org. The concert will be conducted by West Laurel residents Marilyn Murchison and Michael Murchison and includes other West Laurel neighbors: Joe, Carolyn and Juliana Hoolihan; Dan, Natasha, Kylie and Ben Bowlds; and Joe Murchison.
If you want to really feel the Christmas spirit and experience some top-notch, truly beautiful voices and instrumentals and have fun and fellowship, watching our West Laurel neighbors perform is a bonus. Hand bells are my favorite!