The band is asking for any donations to get the students to Chicago, which is quite expensive. If you would like to help this amazing and talented group, send a check made out to ERHS Bands and mail it to 7601 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt 20770. Be sure to note Midwest Clinic Trip in the memo portion of check. You can also go to erhsbands.weebly.com and click on donations.