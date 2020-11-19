Proceeds from T-shirt sales support civic association | West Laurel

We all love West Laurel, so why not get the T-shirt that shows your love?
You can order your own very attractive “I Love West Laurel” shirt for $10 and proceeds go to the West Laurel Civic Association. Shirts would be great gifts for the holidays. In these days of the coronavirus pandemic, your shirts can easily be delivered to you personally by Dan van der Have, who is an Area 1 representative. Contact danvanderhave@gmail.com or call 240 381-2503 to order one for the whole family.
We may still be quarantining and staying as close to home as possible, but the West Laurel Civic Association is still on the job. It has been seriously looking into the issue of excessive loud noise due to cars with illegal exhaust systems and motors on Interstate 95 and Route 198.
These complaints spread from Prince George’s County to Montgomery County. Sometimes hundreds of cars gather in the parking lot of the mostly vacant shopping center of the old Giant Food at the intersection of Route 198 and Route 29 in Burtonsville. The cars appear to be racing, which increases the noticeably unpleasant noise exponentially.
The noise of these cars has prevented many in our community from enjoying their own yards and decks and has interfered with sleep. It is described as startling, constant and goes on night after night. The WLCA has responded to these complaints by contacting local community leaders, including Tom Dernoga, our County Council representative.
If you would also like to contact Dernoga in regards to this increasing problem, contact him at CouncilDistrict1@co.pg.md.us or 301 952-3887.
For more information about the West Laurel Civic Association and upcoming meetings (Feb. 18 is the date of winter meeting), go to wlcaweb.org.
West Laurel is celebrating a new children’s book author. Melanie Walsh Eitelman’s book, “Maureen’s Irish Dance on the Stars,” tells the story of a young girl’s dream of dancing to the moon on a beautiful summer’s day in Ireland. Eitelman has Irish roots that go back to her great grandfather, who sailed his way from County Cork to Ellis Island.
By profession, Eitelman is a teacher who fulfilled her own dream of writing a children’s book. She is the mother of four children, two boys and two girls, Maggie, Mary, Sean and Gabe who attend Bond Mill Elementary School. For more information, she can be found at melanieeitelman.weebly.com.
The pandemic has been very difficult for all of us, especially teachers, students and their parents, our elderly, new mothers who may feel isolated, all first responders and our health care workers. We are all weary of it. If you can, get outside and take a walk. It does help. For those who have been sick or have lost loved ones to COVID-19, your good neighbors care and support you.
Please have a safe and lovely Thanksgiving.