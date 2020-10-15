Fall colors grace flowers and trees as coronavirus affects the season | West Laurel

One last mention about West Laurel Swim Club’s last hurrah for the 2020 season. Sept. 20 was the last official day. The weather was on the chilly side, with temps in the 40s at night. The pool water was described as “arctic.” Some members did get up to the pool to check out the last day. However, I think it’s noteworthy to give props to those who took the Polar Bear Plunge. Mom, Susan and daughter, Sara Moris as well as Daniel Ethridge and Ryan Seibert bravely took that plunge. Daniel and Ryan actually played in the water for about an hour before they turned into popsicles!