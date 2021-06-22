Local stars help Salisbury Seagulls win national baseball title | WEST LAUREL

Dwyer went to Good Counsel High School, pitched for two years at Montgomery College and then transferred to Salisbury University. He has pitched there for two years. His awards this year are: All-South Region pitcher of the year, ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III South All-Region Pitcher of the Year, Coast 2 Coast Athletic Pitcher of the Year and Second Team All-American. Dwyer pitched in 22 games for Salisbury this year and struck out 107 batters.