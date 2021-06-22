Local stars help Salisbury Seagulls win national baseball title | WEST LAUREL

Four star athletes from Laurel played baseball for the Salisbury Seagulls and won the Coast to Coast Athletic Conference National Championship.
Clayton Dwyer and Cameron Hyder, from West Laurel and former Bond Mill Elementary students, as well as Benji Thalheimer and Zach Geesaman, also from Laurel, helped their team pull off its first Maryland NCAA college baseball win in a national championship. The Salisbury Seagulls’ overall record is 34-4.
Dwyer went to Good Counsel High School, pitched for two years at Montgomery College and then transferred to Salisbury University. He has pitched there for two years. His awards this year are: All-South Region pitcher of the year, ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III South All-Region Pitcher of the Year, Coast 2 Coast Athletic Pitcher of the Year and Second Team All-American. Dwyer pitched in 22 games for Salisbury this year and struck out 107 batters.
Hyder played ball at Reservoir High School. He played in every Seagulls game since starting as a freshman in 2019 and led the team in at bats with 155, batting average .342, 53 hits and 38 RBIs. Hyder was named to the All-Tournament team for the Coast to Coast tournament and Coast to Coast Athletic Conference Second Team for his performance throughout the entire season.
Dwyer and Hyder played travel baseball together when they were 8 and 7 years old, respectively, for three years for the Savage Screamin’ Eagles.
Thalheimer, who pitched at Atholton High School, is a rising sophomore at Salisbury University. He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team as pitcher. He made seven pitching appearances for Salisbury this year and had 30 RBIs.
A rising sophomore at Salisbury, Geesaman plays catcher. He also played for Atholton High and is a rising sophomore at Salisbury University. He contributed offensively and defensively throughout the season.
Go Seagulls!
Thanks to Tom Dernoga and Mary Lehman who were instrumental in getting our beautiful Laurel Branch Library back up and running after COVID-19 restrictions. The library will be open 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Enjoy some summer reading.