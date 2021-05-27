Teacher appreciation week celebrated at Bond Mill Elementary School | WEST LAUREL

The month of May had a great start at Bond Mill Elementary School with Teacher Appreciation Week. It has been a difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, especially for students and teachers. With a mix of virtual and in-school instruction, teachers have upped their game making to ensure all students have the very best and more.
Principal Ursula Golladay and the Bond Mill Parent Teacher Organization, led by PTO President Danielle Black, made sure teachers and staff were celebrated as they should be. Teachers were surprised and elated in the morning to find colorful sidewalk chalk notes of appreciation made by students and their parents. These super heroes were awarded capes to display how strong and courageous they are, especially in these trying times. They were also flooded with gift certificates, bags of “survival” goodies, door prizes and much more.
Bond Mill staff was awarded citations and proclamations of merit and appreciation from Gov. Larry Hogan, Laurel Mayor Craig Moe, state Sen. Jim Rosapepe and Dels. Mary Lehman, Ben Barnes and Joseline Peña-Melnyk. Black and her PTO crew, along with Denise Redmond, laid out quite the delectable breakfast and luncheon feasts. Even Rita’s Ice truck rolled up with its frozen treats to the sheer delight of the staff.
There is very sad Bond Mil news to share. On April 21, Polly Gould lost her long and valiant battle with cancer. She is remembered as a kindergarten teacher and as the school’s ESOL educator. She was loved by all and known for her infectious laugh and smile. Her students responded to her warmth and kindheartedness. She was also a member of our West Laurel community. Our sympathy goes out to her husband, Walt, her son, Dustin and his wife, Kim, and the love of her life, grandson, Charlie.
The West Laurel Swim Club opens the gates for the 2021 summer season Memorial Day weekend. It feels more exciting this year than ever. You can find the club at 7203 Brooklyn Bridge Road. There are some good deals going on right now for membership and it’s not too late to join. Our community pool is the best summer fun deal around. For information on how to join, summer memberships, the Wahoo swim team, swim lessons, water fitness classes and other activities and events throughout the summer, go to westlaurelswimclub.com. Enjoy the sun and the fun that generations of families have had year after year.
The West Laurel Civic Association sponsored Dumpster Day and Shredding event is scheduled from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 12 at the West Laurel Community Building at the corner of Supplee and Brooklyn Bridge roads. At this event, there will not be a dumpster for electronics.
For association members, however, there will be a document shredding service from 9 to 11 am. Dues, which are $15, can be paid at the event. For more information on what may and may not be accepted in the dumpsters, go to wlcaweb.org. The information is also included in the WLCA Hotline that arrives in the mailboxes of West Laurel residents three times a year.
What’s left in May? We are fending off those large insects that annoyingly fly around you and land on you. By the millions, they fill the trees with their constant loud humming, which is actually their mating call. Yes, the Brood X 17 year cicadas are here. Love them or not, they’re interesting little critters that will once again burrow out of the ground in fantastic numbers in the year 2038.