Teacher appreciation week celebrated at Bond Mill Elementary School | WEST LAUREL

The West Laurel Swim Club opens the gates for the 2021 summer season Memorial Day weekend. It feels more exciting this year than ever. You can find the club at 7203 Brooklyn Bridge Road. There are some good deals going on right now for membership and it’s not too late to join. Our community pool is the best summer fun deal around. For information on how to join, summer memberships, the Wahoo swim team, swim lessons, water fitness classes and other activities and events throughout the summer, go to westlaurelswimclub.com. Enjoy the sun and the fun that generations of families have had year after year.