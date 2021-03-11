Calling ‘bingo’ brings two nights of fun for Bond Mill Elementary School | WEST LAUREL

This pandemic can’t take away all the joy at Bond Mill Elementary School.
Bingo Night on Zoom was arranged by staff members Kristen Ruiz, Rolanda Brown, Kim Kennedy, Christie Hyder and Lauren Geatz. Over 200 students participated and won prizes donated by the community, families and businesses. It was such a success they went for a second night of bingo.
Marife Zuniga, Sam Maldonado, the Norwood family and Aubrey Douglas were the grand prize winners of $50 gift cards. There were prizes galore and lots of happy winners. It was just a Bond Mill night of fun with lots of laughs.
It’s that time of year for the Prince George’s County Public Schools Science Bowl. Hosted by Dave Zahren, Bond Mill had another brainiac team this year of Jordan Spence, Anvi Moola and Maarja McCall, with alternate Xavier Crawley.
Science Bowl is described as a kind of “Jeopardy!” for kids. The team must answer questions about the solar system, chemistry, plants and organisms, type of animals and their behavior, geology and so forth. They accrue points for correct answers in competition with other PGCPS schools.
The host asked the students what they wanted to be when they grew up. Anvi said she loved science and wanted to be a doctor; Maarja said teaching elementary school was her goal. These fifth graders made Bond Mill really proud.
Sad news for our community. We lost two of our longtime neighbors who raised families right here in West Laurel.
On Feb. 25, Ron Jacobs Sr. passed away at the age of 89 after illness. He lived in Laurel for 59 years and was an active member of St. Mary of the Mills. The U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel raised 12 children with his late wife, Leona, moving around the world before finally settling in Laurel.
After retiring, he chose to teach and coach at St. Vincent Pallotti High School. He was a loving grandfather to 32 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ron knew everybody around the neighborhood and St. Mary’s. He was recently described by Justin FitzGerald as “the sweetest and nicest guy you’d ever want to meet.”
Virginia Linsenmeyer, lovingly known to everyone as Gini, passed on Feb. 26 after illness. Gini was known for her smile, caring nature and love and inclusiveness for everyone. No matter what she was going through, she was ready to take care of everyone else. She documented everything with family (especially her 10 beautiful grandchildren) and friends as she always had a camera in hand.
After the passing of her beloved son, Tommy, the Linsenmeyer family held a low-key but competitive marathon every year around Thanksgiving in remembrance and celebration of him to benefit Sarah’s House. During the race, called Tom’s Reindeer Run, you could depend on Gini greeting the familiar participants and their families in her long red velvet cape as Mrs. Claus. She was in her element, and everyone simply adored her.
