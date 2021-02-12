Civic association meeting will address noise issues, car racing, scams | WEST LAUREL

It’s February and the snow has been falling, but it’s been mild enough for our neighbors to be outside walking their dogs and taking leisurely strolls. It’s always good to catch up — from a distance and wearing a mask.
Getting through winter has been a challenge, especially during the COVID-19. If you are able to, reach out to your elderly neighbors especially. They might need some groceries or even help on the computer to get a vaccine appointment. They may not ask, but I’ll bet they would take you up on the help.
The West Laurel Civic Association’s winter general meeting will be Feb. 18 (always the third Thursday of October, February and May) at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be by Zoom. Most people are at least a little familiar with Zoom by now as our means of socializing and meeting during these socially distant times. Email Barbara Sollner-Webb, our association president, at bsw@jhmi.edu or call 301 604-5619 to let her know that you want to join the meeting, and you will be given the instructions to log in. You must call in advance, preferably before Feb. 18.
During the meeting, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy will discuss avoiding scams and frauds. Eric Turner, the Prince George’s County community resource liaison, will address the ongoing noise levels from late-night parties or services with amplified music as well as the nightly modified car racing on Route 198 and throughout the area. The modified cars and backfiring commotion is startling and can go on for hours.
Turner suggests calling 911 when you hear or see illegal racing, then call the non-emergency number 301 516-9777. It’s good to know this issue will be discussed at the winter meeting.
Turner will also announce a new beautification initiative from the Prince George’s County executive. In addition, Lt. Kelvin Rodriguez of the Prince George’s Revenue Authority will address parking codes and enforcement.
The association also reports that the last Dumpster Day and Shredding Event in November was a great success despite extra pandemic precautions. All three dumpsters were filled and the shredder took in over two tons of paper for secure disposal. The next Dumpster event will be June 12, so start making plans now.
In the meantime, if you need to dispose small or large items, you can arrange with Prince George’s County Bulky Trash. You must schedule the pick-up online at bulkytrash.princegeorgescountymd.gov or call 301-883-4748. There are some items that are not acceptable, so check out the website before hand.
You may recall reading about the West Laurel LEGO Brick Busters First LEGO League team which consists of two boys and three girls ranging from fourth to seventh grades. The competition, called RePLAY, will be held virtually in March. The theme is getting people to exercise more and be more active. Through video, the team will give a presentation of their robot’s designs and programming, and the autonomous robot will complete as many missions as possible in 2.5 minutes.
We cheer on these amazing kids and I will definitely follow up on their progress.
The Woman’s Club of Laurel is hosting a fundraiser at the Laurel Ledo Pizza from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23. Carryout only, so call 301-498-5336 to place your orders. All money raised by the club will go right back into the Laurel community, where it’s needed.
Wear a mask, stay 6 feet away and wash your hands. Stay safe; we’re almost there.
Happy Valentine’s Day!