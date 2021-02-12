Civic association meeting will address noise issues, car racing, scams | WEST LAUREL

The West Laurel Civic Association’s winter general meeting will be Feb. 18 (always the third Thursday of October, February and May) at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be by Zoom. Most people are at least a little familiar with Zoom by now as our means of socializing and meeting during these socially distant times. Email Barbara Sollner-Webb, our association president, at bsw@jhmi.edu or call 301 604-5619 to let her know that you want to join the meeting, and you will be given the instructions to log in. You must call in advance, preferably before Feb. 18.