As cute little witches and J. K. Rowling-inspired wizards innocently flood their neighborhoods and costume parties in search of candy, the Laurel Mill Playhouse presents “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem,” a drama by modern playwright Laurie Brooks inspired by Arthur Miller’s mid-20th century classic, “The Crucible.”
Adapted to opera, film and television, Miller’s award-winning play enacts the phenomenal mass hysteria that led to the deaths of more than 20 innocents during the Salem Witch Trials in late 17th century Massachusetts.
Brooks’ play steps back to the moment before “The Crucible” in a pre-sequel about the five “Salem girls” — real-life accusers who caused the deaths of 20 real women and men accused of witching.
Produced and directed here by Maureen Rogers and Daniel Johnston, respectively, “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem” sets the tone of a disturbing fairy tale in the little theater on Main Street.
Anne Hull’s artful set and scenic design transforms the intimate space with a dark aura, using eerie hand-painted trees to create a coven-like shelter for a secret society of adolescent girls living in fear of their own society, spirits and the Indians (the Wabanaki).
Jen Sizer’s lighting design and the shifting sound design [co-created by Johnston and Ashanti Cooper ], sync well with unsettling drumming (music was forbidden) that begins once the Rev. Samuel Paris (Jim Berard) delivers a fiery prologue.
“There is in all children, a stubbornness of mind arising from natural pride,” he says to his daughter, Betty (Emily Groves). “Children are both wayward and full of passion . . . inclined to evil and must be bent to the ways of God.”
It is here, in this hyper psychological context, that the drama unfolds: Abigail Williams (Malisssa Cruz Romero), Ann Putnam (Sarah Luckadoo), Mercy Lewis (Meghan Safko), Mary Warren (Julie Rogers) and Betty Parris (Emily Groves) turn to Tibuta (Ashanti Cooper), a slave and mother figure, to lead a sisterhood that meets in secret to sing, dance and call forth spirits.
Johnston has assembled and guided an outstanding cast to enact the alliances forged and betrayed, as well as the jealousy, gossip, lies and primal survival instincts that surface as the girls negotiate their fate.
As Rev. Paris’s niece and the lead accuser, Abigail, Romero plays the depth of desperation underpinning her character’s anger and cruelty like a violin.
Luckadoo also shines as Ann. The gentlest and most loyal of the “sisters,” Ann’s heart is broken by Abigail’s betrayal. As the only surviving and unloved child of her downtrodden mother’s many pregnancies, Luckadoo delivers a very sympathetic character.
Mercy (Safko) is an orphan who’s been traumatized when the Wabanaki killed her parents and abducted her sister. A thread that connects all these girls is the longing for love, and Mercy has fallen for a Quaker boy with sweet and heartbreaking passion, which Safko rocks in a sensitive performance.
Rogers never misses a beat in a stellar and often frenetic portrayal as Mary, an indentured servant and the most fervently religious of the girls. Deeply fearful of God and the mortals who control her fate, she frequently falls headlong into citing sermons.
And then there is Grove as Betty, Abigail’s cousin and daughter of the formidable reverend. She blackmails her way into the older girls’ sisterhood with precocious charm and finds a sterling moment while succumbing to a fit.
Maia Krapcho and Thomas Putman also deliver fine performances in supporting roles.
Johnston delivers a tremendously thought-provoking and standout show in “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem.” It plays just long and intense enough to linger well after the stage lights have dimmed.
Latest Laurel Leader
“Afflicted: Daughters of Salem” continues through Nov. 10 at Laurel Mill Playhouse, 508 Main St., for Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. General admission is $20; active duty military, students (ages 12 and younger) and seniors (ages 65 and older) pay $15. For tickets, go to laurelmillplayhouse.org.