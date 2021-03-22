(Brian Krista) Laurel Leader Maryland Laurel Historical Society Walking Tour | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Participants gather in front of historic buildings along Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki holds a map of the area as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Laurel's train station, an important part the area's Civil War history, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Outback Leather on Main Street, a historic building seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour People learn about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Laurel's post office building, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, right, teaches participants about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, left, teaches participants about historic buildings on Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Laurel Walking Tour Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki points out areas of interest to the participants as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement