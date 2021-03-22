xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Laurel Historical Society Walking Tour | PHOTOS

Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, right, teaches participants about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
(Brian Krista)

Laurel Historical Society Walking Tour | PHOTOS

By
Mar 22, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Participants gather in front of historic buildings along Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Participants gather in front of historic buildings along Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki holds a map of the area as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki holds a map of the area as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Laurel's train station, an important part the area's Civil War history, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Laurel's train station, an important part the area's Civil War history, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Outback Leather on Main Street, a historic building seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Outback Leather on Main Street, a historic building seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
People learn about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
People learn about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Laurel's post office building, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Laurel's post office building, seen during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, right, teaches participants about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, right, teaches participants about the historic Laurel Meat Market building during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, left, teaches participants about historic buildings on Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki, left, teaches participants about historic buildings on Main Street during Laurel Historical Society's walking tour on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Laurel Walking Tour
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki points out areas of interest to the participants as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Tour guide Karen Lubieniecki points out areas of interest to the participants as she begins Laurel Historical Society's walking tour by the Laurel train station on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement