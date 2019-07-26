Committed to helping homeless, Laurel Councilwoman Nicholas to be honored for volunteering

Her home, which she jokingly calls “the store,” her car and her storage unit are loaded with food, clothing, toys, toiletries and school supplies that she purchases with her own money and gives out to those in need. After she pays her bills and buys her own groceries, much of the remainder of her salaries from the City Council and the hospital goes toward buying supplies for others, she said, adding that she spends thousands of dollars on it each month.