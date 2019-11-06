xml:space="preserve">

Unofficial results are in for the city of Laurel’s general election, according to the city website.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the unofficial results for mayor and City Council races are:

Mayor:

Jeffrey Mills — 31%, 685 votes

Craig Moe — 69%, 1,559 votes

At-large:

Thomas Matthews Jr. — 30%, 658 votes

Valerie Nicholas — 70%, 1,524 votes

Ward 1: Uncontested

Carl DeWalt — 727 votes

Michael Leszcz — 728 votes

Ward 2: Uncontested

Brencis Smith — 751 votes

Keith Sydnor — 998 votes

Final results will be confirmed at 7 p.m. Thursday during a special Mayor and City Council meeting in the council chambers Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.

