Unofficial results are in for the city of Laurel’s general election, according to the city website.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the unofficial results for mayor and City Council races are:
Mayor:
Jeffrey Mills — 31%, 685 votes
Craig Moe — 69%, 1,559 votes
At-large:
Thomas Matthews Jr. — 30%, 658 votes
Valerie Nicholas — 70%, 1,524 votes
Ward 1: Uncontested
Carl DeWalt — 727 votes
Michael Leszcz — 728 votes
Ward 2: Uncontested
Brencis Smith — 751 votes
Keith Sydnor — 998 votes
Final results will be confirmed at 7 p.m. Thursday during a special Mayor and City Council meeting in the council chambers Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.