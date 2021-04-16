Laurel’s Montpelier Festival of Herbs, Tea and the Arts to go virtual with tea kits available

On April 24, the Montpelier Festival of Herbs, Tea and the Arts will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, with video events scheduled throughout the day.
Two tea kits are available for purchase and are to be used during the festival, so they must be ordered in advance.
The tea tasting kit presentation will feature Linda Jones, of Nature Urban Farm, leading a virtual tasting of her three blended loose-leaf samples. Orders must be received by Saturday at elementsofnatureusa.com.
The deluxe afternoon tea box features three finger sandwiches, two finger desserts, one scone, three loose-leaf tea samples and a sample of Montpelier’s Darjeeling tea blend. Orders for that box must be place by Sunday at myvscloud.com. Pick-up is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 23.
Orders can also be placed by calling 301-377-7817.