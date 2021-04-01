City of Laurel to have yard debris, bulk item pickups in April for spring cleanup month

During the month of April, the city of Laurel’s Department of Public Works will hold numerous events and specials to help residents clean up their homes and gardens.
Every Monday, free yard debris pickups are scheduled in addition to the standard Wednesday collections in April. Residents must still call, email or submit an online request for yard debris pickups. For a Monday pickup, residents must call by Thursday and the deadline for Wednesday pickups is the Monday before. For how to prepare your yard debris collection, go to cityoflaurel.org.
The first 100 residents to request a bulk pickup for both April 14 and April 28 pickups will have the base-fee of $10 waived. Extra-billable items, including sofas, appliances and electronics, will still have a fee. For more information on items with extra charges and how to prepare your pickup, go to the Bulky Item pickup page at cityoflaurel.org.
Public Works will start accepting requests for the April 14 pickup on Tuesday and requests for the April 28 pickup on April 20.
Multiple homeowners associations will have community dumpsters available for the disposal of bulky items on select Saturdays in April from 8 a.m. until noon. Homeowners associations will contact their members with information on the specific date and items allowed.
To request a dumpster for the 2021 spring cleanup event or future cleanup events, a homeowners association representative should contact Department of Public Works at 301-725-0088 or by email at DPW@laurel.md.us
A Public Works e-cycle/paper shredding event will take place on April 17. For more information, call the Department of Public Works services at 301-725-0088 or email dpw@laurel.md.us.