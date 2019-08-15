Sorry About Your Daughter reunites for anniversary concert in Columbia

It’s been over 20 years since the members of the alternate rock band Sorry About Your Daughter have performed together. During its heyday in the 1990s, the band toured up and down the East Coast as well as in Europe, where it was popular for such original songs as “Zoe” and “Scapegoat.”
On Saturday at the Soundry in Columbia, the band’s four members — Glenn Hall, Jeff Aug, Aaron Wertlieb and Karl Hill — will reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of its debut album, “Aquarium Center.”
“I’m terribly excited and terribly terrified,” said Aug, the band’s guitar player and a 1988 Laurel High School graduate, who now lives in Germany. “There is no way to make this up if it goes to hell. I’m nervous.”
“It’s amazing that people want to come and see us,” said Hall, the group’s singer who is now a middle school art teacher who once taught at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle. “I’m quite humbled by it.”
Aug and Hall met during a music class at the University of Maryland. The two performed together at local bars to earn a little money and get free drinks and food. Hall knew Wertlieb, a bass player and Aug knew drummer Hill, a 1993 Laurel High graduate, and before long, Sorry About Your Daughter was formed.
“They are three of the best musicians I’ve ever played with," Hall said. “We did a lot more than a lot of local bands did."
“We were this cover band writing originals,” Aug said. “I had no patience learning covers. We got a reputation for playing cover songs faster and heavier than the originals.”
Hill was the baby of the group as he was just finishing high school at Laurel when he joined Sorry About Your Daughter.
“Jeff Aug and I were both from West Laurel and I had always heard his name in different circles,” Hill said. “We had a couple of bands together. It was just a matter of time before we all sort of merged.”
The band signed with a German label and toured Europe. In the U.S., it shared live bills with such stars as Joan Jett, Alice Cooper and Ice-T.
“Being able to tour around Europe on a tour bus is unlike anything else,” Hall said. “It was a dream come true. We came back to an Astro van in the U.S. to travel in."
In 1996, the group disbanded. Aug moved to Germany, where he still performs both with small groups and as a solo artist. Hall became a teacher and Hill is a software engineer for the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
“For me, the band had run its course,” Hill said. “All those guys had their degrees and I needed to do that.”
As to why the band decided to reunite now, members were unclear.
“I really don’t know how it happened,” Hill said. "With the 25th anniversary, it is more or less the time to do it.
“Getting Sorry About Your Daughter back together has been a lot of work,” Aug said. “We decided to do it now or it was never going to happen.”
The first rehearsal with all four band members was scheduled to happen the Wednesday before the show. Hall was anxious to see if the group would come together like it used to years ago.
“Back in the day, we were really on point with each other,” Hall said. “Now, we’re so much older. I don’t sing the way I did then. I’m preparing myself for this different type of singing. I’m sure I will not have my voice a couple of days after Saturday.”
“We used to be super tight. A well-oiled machine,” Hill said. “I think it will be fine.”
On Aug. 2, the band released “Afterbirth" which features three previously unreleased tracks along with a song from its second album “Face.” All have been remastered.
“We thought it would be a good idea to package them up,” Hill said. “They were remastered to be nice, minty fresh.”
Sorry About Your Daughter will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. Tickets are $15. For information, call 443-283-1200.