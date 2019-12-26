Are we experiencing the post-holiday let down already?
Not to worry, there are plenty of fun events in store for us as we bid farewell to 2019 and welcome 2020.
Holiday self-guided tours continue through Dec. 28 at Montpelier Mansion. The historic house is “dressed up for the holidays.” Each room is decorated in the style of the period with holly, magnolia and pine. Candlelight provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for relaxation. Tours are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Call 301-377-7817 for information.
On Dec. 31, sweetFrog, at 3341 Corridor Market Place in Maryland City, hosts a children’s New Year’s party from 11 a.m. to noon. Pizza, snacks, games and a cup of sweetFrog yogurt are included in the $15 per child fee. Each child must be accompanied by an adult at no extra fee. Adults may purchase yogurt treats if they wish.
On Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the American Legion Post 60 at 2 Main St., celebrates the New Year. There will be a cash bar, snacks and finger foods for the celebrants. Two bands will provide the music entertainment. The fee is $20 per person. Call 301-725-2302 for reservations and information.
On a more serious note, St. Nicholas Church on Contee Road will host Laurel Winter Shelter for Men from Jan. 19-26. Volunteers to help set up and monitor the week are needed. Call 301-633-7795 for more information and/or to volunteer to help.
For those of us who are regretting the recent abundance of turkey, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie, the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center is offering classes to jump-start our healthy and happy approach to 2020.
Check out Chair Aerobics, for participants ages 50 and up. Four-week classes start on Jan. 7 and Feb. 4. Groups meet twice a week at a cost of $50 for residents and $65 for nonresidents. Register through ParksDirect or check at the front desk of the center. Personal Training at the center’s fitness room is offered starting Jan. 16 for six weeks. The fee for six weeks of training is $35 for residents and $46 for nonresidents. Call 301-206-3350.
To assist us in maintaining and/or improving our health, Doctors Community Hospital and the Prince George’s County Health Department sponsor a Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Clinic. The clinic provides free health services including diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, medication reviews and education. The clinic will be at the Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon. Take advantage of these free services to start the new year off right.