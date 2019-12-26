Check out Chair Aerobics, for participants ages 50 and up. Four-week classes start on Jan. 7 and Feb. 4. Groups meet twice a week at a cost of $50 for residents and $65 for nonresidents. Register through ParksDirect or check at the front desk of the center. Personal Training at the center’s fitness room is offered starting Jan. 16 for six weeks. The fee for six weeks of training is $35 for residents and $46 for nonresidents. Call 301-206-3350.