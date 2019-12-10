On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 and 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel-Bowie Road, will host a Christmas Concert featuring the church’s Youth and Sanctuary Choir, the Handball Choir, the Praise Team and the orchestra. Sing along and enjoy the spirit of the group and the season. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Elizabeth House or LARS. Call 301-776-7670 for more information.