This season offers several opportunities to participate in indoor events in case the cold weather is not comforting or enjoyable.
The Montpelier Arts Center hosts the Prince George’s County Juried Exhibition Reflections of Self through Thursday, Dec. 31. The artwork displays renderings of the different approaches the artist uses to reflect and increase self-awareness as an aspect of the artistic process.
Also through Dec. 31, Tinam Valk’s mixed media land and seascapes use modeling paste, soil, leaves and oil paints to convey the ambiguity nature presents to the viewer.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., come celebrate the season with champagne and Tchaikovsky featuring a three piece orchestral ensemble performing holiday offerings, as well as selections from the perennial favorite “The Nutcracker.” Admission for all of these events is free. Call 301-377-7800 for more information.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 and 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel-Bowie Road, will host a Christmas Concert featuring the church’s Youth and Sanctuary Choir, the Handball Choir, the Praise Team and the orchestra. Sing along and enjoy the spirit of the group and the season. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Elizabeth House or LARS. Call 301-776-7670 for more information.
Through Friday, Dec. 20, Montpelier Elementary School is also collecting non-perishable food to assist local families in need. Toiletries and winter clothing are also accepted.
On Saturday. Dec. 21, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will officiate at the 5 p.m. Mass at Saint Nicholas Church, 8603 Contee Road. He will subsequently bless and dedicate the parish’s new Parish Hall. There will be a reception after the service. Call 301-490-5116 with any questions.
Don’t miss The Winter Wonderland Planetarium at the Howard B. Owens Science Center, 9601 Greenbelt Road, Lanham. The event takes place Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the center. In addition to a study of the winter sky, there will be songs, music and stories from the stars. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students/teachers/ seniors and the military. Go to 1.pgcps.org/howardbowens.
Looking towards the spring and outdoor activities, the Greater Laurel United Soccer Club is now accepting registrations for spring soccer season. For boys and girls registered in the month of December, GLUSC will donate $5 to LARS. This is a nice opportunity to have the children participate in a healthy exercise, while contributing to a local charity. Go to leaguelineup.com or email gluscpres@gmail.com.
Happy holidays to all!