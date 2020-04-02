South Laurel/Montpelier: Things to do while you’re in quarantine

We are all experiencing challenging times. These challenges are causing us to extend a hand to those in our community who have a need we can help with, and to share information about services, activities and other ways to deal positively with this new situation, the coronavirus pandemic.
In my own family, there are now four of us full time at home. My husband and I are in the senior citizen “high risk” category; our adult daughter is working from home; and our 15-year-old granddaughter has been out of school for two weeks and is not scheduled to go back until at least the end of April. Her school is providing online lessons and assignments, but she misses actually being there. At least the weather has been passable, so we can get out of the house for awhile.
Among the many options for students now that schools are temporarily closed are a wide range of free audible books at stories.audible.com. The selections are grouped by grade level and include a large selection of classics such as “The Call of the Wild,” “Frankenstein” and “Moby Dick.” The selections are available in six different languages. This is a fun way to engage those at home, and to provide a learning experience as well.
Many grocery and convenience stores have initiated special morning shopping hours for seniors during periods of the day when the stores are less crowded. Those stores include Aldi’s, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Giant and Walmart. Check out the stores’ websites for hours and days when this service is available.
State Sen. Douglas Peters’ staff has compiled a list of contact points for various resources that our residents may find valuable. The list includes websites for CDC, the governor’s office, Maryland Departments of Health and Department of Commerce, Prince Georges’ public schools, utilities and various other public service groups. If you wish to contact the senator’s office directly, email Douglas.Peters@senate.state.md.us.
Blessings to all in the South Laurel/Montpelier community. Enjoy the spring flowers and the squirrels, bunnies and birds in your yard.