South Laurel/Montpelier: Things to do while you’re in quarantine

In my own family, there are now four of us full time at home. My husband and I are in the senior citizen “high risk” category; our adult daughter is working from home; and our 15-year-old granddaughter has been out of school for two weeks and is not scheduled to go back until at least the end of April. Her school is providing online lessons and assignments, but she misses actually being there. At least the weather has been passable, so we can get out of the house for awhile.