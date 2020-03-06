Prince George’s councilman highlights scholarships available for county students

Tom Dernoga, the District 1 representative on the Prince George’s County Council, has issued a message listing grants, scholarships and other education resources available to students in the county.
For example, there is the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship Program for students from families earning less than $125,000 a year and single parents earning less than $90,000. A student who has graduated high school or earned a GED within the last two years may apply. The applicant must enroll in a public community college as a candidate for a credit-bearing vocational certificate, a credit-bearing certificate or an associate’s degree.
There are also senatorial and delegate scholarships available at the state level. For further information about these opportunities, go to Councildistrict1@co.pg.md.us, or call 301-952-3887.
State District 23A Delegate Geraldine Valentino-Smith provides information on the funding of The Built To Learn Act, which was recently enacted by the General Assembly. The act is the largest one-time school construction investment in Maryland history.
Priority will go to schools with the oldest buildings in the county system, schools with high rates of participation in the free and reduced price meals and with high numbers of relocatable classrooms. More information on the specifics is available at delegategeraldine.com.
Registration for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Summer Day Camps 2020 is open now for Prince George’s County residents. Registrants must have a current PARKS DIRECT account.
Information about obtaining and account is available at pgparksdirect.com or by phone at 301-699-2255. Information on the wide variety of camp activities and programs is available through the PARKS DIRECT website and in catalogs available at many county sites. Extended care is available at most sites for an additional fee.
This may not be the best time to be thinking about air travel, but an issue that is often a concern for those flying with younger children is keeping their seating close to other members of their group.
Several major airlines charge substantial fees for families to sit together. Even children as young as 2 are sometimes seated away from their parents and/or other traveling companions.
The Consumer Reports organization is spearheading an effort to encourage airlines to put safety first and allow children ages 13 and younger to be seated with their traveling companions. If you are interested in signing a petition in support of this effort, go to action.consumerreports.org to participate.