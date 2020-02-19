South Laurel/Montpelier: Delegate scholarship opportunity open to college students

Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith has announced that application information for college students’ Delegate Scholarships is now available. To apply for Valentino-Smith’s scholarship, applicants must be residents of District 23A, have a 2020 FASA application, a 2.60 grade-point average, and a profile created with Maryland Higher Education.
The completed application, along with the most recent unofficial transcript, must be sent to the delegate’s office by May 4. For further information, and to obtain a listing of a variety of scholarships, go to delegategeraldinevalentino@gmail.com.
Prince George’s County Public Schools will sponsor a College and Career Fair for students with Individualized Education Program and 504 plans at Largo High School, 505 Largo Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. March 26.
The Transition to Your Life After High School fair will help students who have had access to support services to get answers to such questions as “Can students with IEPs go to college?” “Will I have the same accommodations as in high school?” “What should I look for in a college?”
For more information on the fair, contact Peggy Besanko at 301-702-2890 or peggy.besanko@pgcps, or Doralie Palamos at doralie.palamos@pgcps.org.
The Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center is hosting a Line Dance Battle from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Admission is free. Participants in the contest will be in teams of six to eight members and perform for a panel of four judges.
Judges will each give the team a rating, which will then be compiled into a single score for the team. Those wishing to attend may register on Parks Direct, or at the center’s front desk. It will be fun to see our neighbors put on their dancing shoes!
The Center Book Club will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. In “The Long Overdue Story,” Diane Cross will tell of her great-great-grandfather, whose life journey included being a slave, a Union soldier and a free man. Sign up to attend at the front desk. There is no charge for this event.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, representatives from the Bowie-based law firm Byrd & Byrd will discuss Seniors and Financial Abuse. Experts in the areas of elder law and estate planning will present ways in which seniors may become vulnerable to scams such as identity theft and discuss laws that exist to protect that population. No charge for this workshop, sign up at Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center front desk.
Registration for summer camps offered through Prince George’s County begins for county residents at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. For residents of other jurisdictions, registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Registrants must have a Parks Direct account in order to register. Information on establishing the account may be found at pgparksdirect.com, CustomerService@pgparks.com or by calling 301-699-2255.
Camps are offered for ages from preschool through age 17. Camp themes include nature adventure, swim camp, robotics and cosmetology. Registration is free. Fees for various camps can be found online or the “Leap into Summer” catalog, Summer Day Camps 2020, available at many community centers.