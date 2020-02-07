The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission has announced it is testing the water system for certain substances that may be harmful. The tests began on Jan. 24 in cooperation with Potomac and Patuxent Water Filtration plants. Substances to be looked for are PFAS which are man-made and intended to be fire, oil, grease, water and stain resistant. They were developed in the 1940s and can be found in non-stick cookware, stain repellent, cosmetics and dental floss. Previous studies have not found these chemicals in the local water; this review will include updated evaluation methods.