The winter season is not exactly optimal for all outdoor activities. For many of us, it is the time to look for other ways to have fun, learn things and stay warm.
The Montpelier Arts Center is here to help. Celebrate Black History Month in February by viewing the stories and experiences of African American lives. “Chronicles of the African American Journey through Fiber Arts,” on exhibit through March 1, includes quilts, felt, sewing and beading. There is a public reception on Saturday Feb. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. Enjoy the exhibit and chat with some of the artists whose work is on display.
There are also multiple classes available at the center. Information on all classes for various age levels is available through the center’s catalog at: arts.pgparks.com. You can also call 301-377-7800, or stop into the center and pick up a copy.
There is an open call for teen artists to participate in the Eighth Annual Artists on the Rise: Juried Teen Exhibition Call for Artists. In honor of National Youth Art Month in March, the exhibit highlights teens ages 13-18 in the Washington, D.C., area who are talented in visual arts.
Teens may submit one artwork on line at montpelierartscenter.submittable.com. There is no fee for participation. Deadline for the electronic submission of the art work is Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11:59 p.m. Those whose work is accepted for participation in the exhibit will be notified by Feb. 5. The exhibit takes place on Saturday, March 7 through Sunday March 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact montpelier.arts@pgparks.com for more information.
There is also an open call for participants in Montpelier’s Classical Recital Series Classical Recital Competition. Applicants must be at least 18 for consideration. There is no entry fee. Entries must be submitted electronically at montpelierartscenter.submittable.com. Entries will include a 10-minute selection of music, biography, a head shot and a one-page resume. Call the center or email at: Montpelier.arts@pgparks.com for more information.
The Laurel/Beltsville Senior Activity Center also offers lots to inspire us. Joe Gaudreau has his artwork on display through Jan. 31. There are beautiful scenes of nature and skylines that make you think you are there. Many of us have met Joe at various venues in our community and wish him well.
Also, at the center are free Tech Talks. Upcoming topics include online shopping (Jan. 24) and using our smart devices such as smart phones and tablets (Feb. 14). All Tech Talks are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For the movie buffs, there is the screening of “Good Will Hunting” on Jan. 23, and “The Fault is in Our Stars” on Feb. 13. Both shows start at 9:30 a.m.