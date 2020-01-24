Teens may submit one artwork on line at montpelierartscenter.submittable.com. There is no fee for participation. Deadline for the electronic submission of the art work is Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11:59 p.m. Those whose work is accepted for participation in the exhibit will be notified by Feb. 5. The exhibit takes place on Saturday, March 7 through Sunday March 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact montpelier.arts@pgparks.com for more information.