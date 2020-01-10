Residential roads are not plowed until the work on primary and secondary roads is complete. In residential areas, vehicles are to be kept off the streets if they are marked as snow emergency routes. Residents in general are to park only on evenly numbered sides of the road. It is recommended that cars be parked in driveways or off the street in another location. This will allow snowplows access, particularly in areas where streets are narrow or in locations such as a cul-de-sac or dead end.