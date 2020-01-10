As we enter the deepest winter months, the possibility of snow is always hovering over us. This is a good time to review Prince George’s County policies on snow removal and our responsibilities if there is a major storm.
The County Department of Public Works and Transportation is responsible for maintaining passable road conditions. Routes for snow removal are prioritized, with primary, secondary and residential roads plowed in that order.
Residential roads are not plowed until the work on primary and secondary roads is complete. In residential areas, vehicles are to be kept off the streets if they are marked as snow emergency routes. Residents in general are to park only on evenly numbered sides of the road. It is recommended that cars be parked in driveways or off the street in another location. This will allow snowplows access, particularly in areas where streets are narrow or in locations such as a cul-de-sac or dead end.
A few years ago, roads in my development were not plowed for several days due to lack of access for the plows. Eventually, a small plow was sent. Those days of no access were stressful, particularly for homes with disabled or ill residents. If there is a need to report concerns about plowing, call 311 or 301-883-4748 after waiting 24 hours after the snow has stopped. If there is a medical emergency, call 911. The Office of Emergency Preparedness can be reached at 301-538-1899 to request transportation assistance with four-wheel drive vehicles.
It is also important to remember residents are responsible for clearing sidewalks around their home within one day after a snow had ended. If there is a weather warning about an impending storm, stock up on staples like bread, milk, eggs and toilet paper. If the storm doesn’t arrive, at least the home has supplies! More information is available at princegeorgescountymd.gov.
Crystal Plaza shopping center at Muirkirk Road and Route 197 has a new venue opening this month. The Rite Aid store is now Walgreens Pharmacy. The Walgreens will be closed for transition from Jan. 12 to 16. The pharmacy will remain open during that period. It is intended to be a smooth transition in the handling of prescriptions.
The new year may be the time to try out some new artistic skills.
The Montpelier Arts Center offers a Ceramics and Flute Combo class for ages 16 and up. Students will create their own Native American flute and explore clay objects using differing firing methods. Ceramics will include wheel practice and can be geared to the students’ individual learning needs. They will also use a variety of hand tools to create a Native American flute that will be uniquely their own. Class begins Wednesday, Jan. 22.