Police seek information on girl shot Saturday night in Laurel

A juvenile female was shot in Laurel on Saturday night and is receiving treatment at an area hospital, Laurel police said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not provided an update since Saturday. Officials said the girl, whose age they did not disclose, had a single gunshot wound.
Around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Laurel police officers responded to the area of Rosemore Lane and Cavan Court for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located one victim, the girl.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the area after the shooting, and detectives are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the occupants of the vehicle, police said.
Laurel spokeswoman Audrey Barnes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Anyone who may have information can call 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.