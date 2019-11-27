• Woman’s Club of Laurel is a volunteer organization committed to making improvements in the Laurel community. The club provides small weekly food bags to 25 children at a Laurel elementary school. The bags contain breakfast items for two days, lunch items, a snack, something to add to a family meal, fresh fruit, milk and a drink. All food is prepackaged, kid-friendly and nutritious. The food is purchased by the club and packed and delivered to the school weekly for distribution. These children currently receive free and reduced meals at school (FARM). The students remain anonymous to the club and are chosen by the school guidance counselor.