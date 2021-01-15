City of Laurel buys building for $2.4 million to create center for critical support services

The Laurel City Council has approved the purchase of Laurel Racquet and Health Club, 204 Fort Meade Road, for the purpose of creating a multi-service center for organizations that provide help for those in need.
The purchase was approved Dec. 21 in a special meeting of the council and Mayor Craig Moe.
The council agreed to pay $2.4 million for the 24,000-square-foot building on 1.45 acres. It will be used as a central location for the numerous organizations that “provide a helping hand to those in need,” Moe said, as well as for services offered by the city.
The city had been looking at properties for several years, Moe said, and succeeded in getting a $325,000 matching grant from the state for the Department of Park and Recreation for a multi-service center. The mayor and council also created a task force on homelessness and services. In its report from April, the task force found that “homelessness continues to grow in and around the city,” with many of those surveyed homeless because of the lack of affordable housing and lack of jobs paying a living wage.
The report recommended a shelter that would meet the needs of men, women, children and families. It also recommended the center be used to provide services on domestic violence assistance, employee assistance, access to transportation, dental and doctor examinations, legal aid, bathrooms and shelters and case management, etc.
Moe informed the council that Laurel has “always relied on many of our nonprofits, organizations and other groups” such as Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Winterhaven and FISH of Laurel, to help those in the community. Moe said that by purchasing the building, the city hopes “to help and enhance all their efforts.”
The building will also be used by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation for some of its programs, said Moe, who noted that it has an indoor basketball court.
Morris Goldman, the sole stockholder in the corporation that owned the property, required the city to purchase not just the property, but the corporation, Laurel Racquet and Health Club, too, Lawrence Taub, city solicitor, told the council.
“That raised a number of other issues that would not be involved had we just purchased the property itself,” Taub said. “We are doing everything possible to reduce that risk to the extent we possibly can.”
The city hired outside council to advise on the purchase. Mike Russo, an attorney with the law firm Council Baradel, assured the mayor and City Council that the purchase was sound.
Since the city purchased the Laurel Racquet and Health Club, as well, it will take about six months to a year to dissolve that company, Russo said.
“No property ever being without risk, but nothing we’ve seen in this case presents a real problem,” Russo said. “This company was run well. They appeared to have done their business well.”
Council member Keith Syndor encouraged the mayor to start the process of dissolution as soon as possible.
“This is the start of a journey,” council member Michael Leszcz. “This is the right building, at the right time, at the right place.”
Two people spoke at the public hearing. One, Michael Schaffer, executive director of New Day, a Laurel-based religious nonprofit that helps homeless people, said there is a growing need to bring everyone together to help people get through the problems they are facing to get back into society.
“I am extremely excited about this,” Schaffer said. “This is something that’s been needed for many years.”
Donald Whitehead, executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless and the former chair of the city’s task force for homelessness and services, also spoke at the public hearing.
“I am in 100% in support of the effort to purchase the property,” Whitehead said. “There is a real need in the community. There is a need for a winter shelter. There’s a need for a full-time shelter.”
Sydnor stressed the council was aware that there were many residents that needed help now due to the pandemic and that the council was working on ways to assist them, as the building likely will be empty for a time as the council works with other organizations, the county and the state to put it together.
“Getting this building, I think, is the first step to let the county and state know ... we have a building and we need the help to move forward with this,” Sydnor said.
“Government can’t stop, it must continue to look forward and have a vision and part of that vision is the multi-service center,” Moe said. “The services that are needed in this area ... not just homeless people but the average individual may need as well. Those are the types of things we will need in this facility.
Latest Laurel Leader
“I think we are headed in the right direction,” Moe said. “We still have a lot to do. This is something that won’t be easy.”