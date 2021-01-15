City of Laurel buys building for $2.4 million to create center for critical support services

The city had been looking at properties for several years, Moe said, and succeeded in getting a $325,000 matching grant from the state for the Department of Park and Recreation for a multi-service center. The mayor and council also created a task force on homelessness and services. In its report from April, the task force found that “homelessness continues to grow in and around the city,” with many of those surveyed homeless because of the lack of affordable housing and lack of jobs paying a living wage.