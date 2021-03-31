Primed for safety, Prince George’s County schools ready to reopen April 8 for hybrid learning

Desks are in place, pencils are sharpened, and on April 8, Prince George’s County Public Schools will open their doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.
“I can’t wait,” said Melinda Lee, principal of Laurel Elementary School. “I am looking forward to the students returning. The teachers are happy to see one another. Even with social distancing and wearing masks, it is near normal.”
Students returning to in-person classes will do so in a hybrid format, with two days in the school and three days of virtual learning at home. To keep classes small and students safely socially distanced, attendance will be staggered, with children attending either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday or Friday, based on last names. All school buildings will be closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.
At Laurel Elementary, 187 of the 588 students enrolled are expected to return to classrooms.
“Our priority is to keep staff and students safe,” Lee said. “Classrooms look very different.”
Much planning was needed to create classrooms that adhered to the various county, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and school staff had to be creative in many instances.
“I am a planner and I like to have it all ready,” said Ursula Golladay, principal at Bond Mill Elementary School, who started making plans for schools reopening last fall. “It’s taken a couple of months.”
Classrooms were reorganized, one-on-one study areas set up in the building’s open areas and classrooms had their first aid and water stations updated.
“Every nook and cranny is being used,” said Gollady, noting that even the staff lounge has been repurposed for COVID-19 Assessment, Response, Evaluation and Exams, or the C.A.R.E. room.
Supervised by the school nurse, Ellen Morgan, the C.A.R.E. room is a requirement by the county, and both Morgan and Golladay are proud to point out that the room has many of the desired, but not required, elements, including a separate bathroom and a window that can open for better ventilation.
“It is important for kids to be back in school,” Morgan said. “Golladay is amazing, so organized. We’ve done everything possible.”
With a student population of 493, Bond Mill Elementary is expecting 290 students to return for in-person schooling.
In each classroom at Bond Mill, desks and any extra furniture have been removed, with the remaining desks spaced the proper distance apart and within its own taped space. Instead of using cubbies as in previous years, students will have their own baskets or bins.
Fourth grade teacher Pattie Oldham said her most important tool is now the SMART board, which can act as a traditional white board you can draw on and erase as well as project web pages. It allows her to teach lessons to both her in-person students and her virtual students, who will see the lessons on their monitors.
“I love it,” Oldham said. “It is a game changer.”
Each classroom is also equipped with a microphone and another monitor to allow both the virtual and in-person students to see and hear one another.
“The kids are super excited to come back,” said Oldham, who took her students on a virtual tour of the building to show them the various changes.
Second-grade teacher Desnee Cole also said her students were excited to return.
“They did a good job listening to what’s being implemented,” Cole said. “They are looking forward to it.”
As in the past, visitors to the school will be required to stop at the school office first to present their identification. They will also now have to answer a series of questions regarding COVID-19.
“Prince George’s County is not taking temperatures,” Golladay said. “You are to check at home.”
At Laurel High School, students will have the option to take their temperature on multiple devices installed in the school as demonstrated by Principal Michael Dinkins during a video he made for a virtual town hall meeting. In the presentation, Dinkins advised students that lockers would not be issued and that uniforms would not be required for the remainder of the school year, though students were to respect the school’s dress code as written in the handbook.
During the town hall, he also addressed questions from parents about transportation, the use of laptops and whether students could opt to return to virtual-only learning.
“This plan is a living document,” Dinkins said. “We will make changes as needed.”
All schools were required to post signs reminding students to wash their hands and maintain social distancing. At Bond Mill, 130 paw prints (the school’s mascot is a bulldog) were painted along the sidewalks outside and along the walls inside, to mark the appropriate distance.
Students will remain in their classrooms the majority of the day, leaving only for lunch and recess.
“Teachers will come into the classroom, like the music teacher to teach music,” Lee said. “Teachers and student may even be able to go outside.”
Everyone who enters a classroom must scan a barcode to allow for contact tracing, Golladay said. Students also will scan a barcode when taking a bathroom break.
Besides preparing for changes in the classroom, parents should also remember to prepare their student for what is expected of them, Lee advised.
“Practice wearing your masks, especially younger children, and practice using sanitizer,” Lee said. “They may need to bring extra masks because they might get moist and uncomfortable.”
She also said many students, as they are working from home, are in the habit of snacking all day.
“They are not going to be able to get snacks until they get home,” Lee said. “That will be an adjustment.”
While April 8 may seem like the first day of school for many, in reality, students have been doing virtual school since school started on Aug. 31, 2020, and that will help.
“Teachers know who the students are, and [students] know the teachers and feel comfortable,” Lee said. “We will have a lot of staff on deck to show students to their classrooms.”
“We’re ready,” Golladay said.