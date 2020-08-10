Former Laurel man pleads guilty to prostituting three women

According to the plea agreement in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Diienno acted as a pimp for three victims at various times between November 2016 and June 2017. Diienno prostituted the three adult women in multiple states, trafficking them in an enterprise that included travel between Maryland and Washington, D.C., Virginia, Florida and South Carolina in order to service “dates.” The victims provided any money earned from the commercial sex to Diienno.